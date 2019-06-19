More municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 10 and June 14, 2019:

• Tosha Salisbury, 30, of Oregonia, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Salisbury must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Deseree Bell, 34, of Sabina, theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to four days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Bell must have no contact with the victim and pay $53.60 in restitution.

• James Hardy, 28, of Blanchester, coin machine tampering, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Hardy must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. A going 75 in a 55 mph speed zone charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Rachel McGuire, 36, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under 12 point suspension charge was dismissed.

• Adam Bowermaster, 18, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Shawn Burroughs, 24, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Burge, 25, of drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Kenneth Noel, 62, of Lebanon, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, marked lanes violation, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs.

• Larry Tackett, 38, of Stoutville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dylan Havens of Loveland, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Rodney Hord, 53, of Seaman, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. The court indicates the erratic driving was due to a medical condition but not due to an O.V.I. offense.

• Matthew Inlow, 41, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Jeremiah Rigg, 37, of Hillsboro, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Megan Balon, 33, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and a loud exhaust were dismissed.

• Nicolas Isbel, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Megan Baker, 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Obie Clardy, 24, of Columbus, going 104 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Clardy.

• Alfonso Raymis, 33, of Louisville, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Raymis.

• Alauna Nader, 20, of Jeffersonville, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Nader.

• Natalie Fremming, 24, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Flemming.

• McKenzie Grace, 18, of Maineville, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Grace to complete diversion.

• Timothy Ferguson-Taylor III, 18, of Wilmington, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Ferguson-Taylor to complete diversion.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-3.jpg