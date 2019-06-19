Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Car with drug items

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:39 p.m. on June 14, during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North near Hoskin Road in Union Township for a marked lane violation, according to the report a male driver had two passengers from Wilmington — a 44-year-old female and a 51-year-old male. After getting permission to inspect the vehicle, a hypodermic needle was found in a fast food cup held by the male. The female subject claimed she hadn’t done drugs and that she was on probation. Deputies told her they would inform her probation officer since she was in a vehicle that had drug paraphernalia. She later told deputies she had a straw in her underwear. The female’s probation officer was contacted and was advised of the situation. The probation officer told deputies they wanted her arrested for a probation violation. Both subjects were transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 2:41 p.m. on June 15, a 75-year-old Wilmington male reported his firearm was stolen at a business in Chester Township on State Route 73 West. The victim told deputies he knew the firearm was at his store that morning. Between 1 and 2:30 p.m., an individual asked if he had any pistols for sale, the victim showed the subject the pistol and that’s when he noticed it was gone. The box it was in was still there and an extra magazine, but the firearm and another magazine were gone. The victim said prior to that he got up to get a drink at a vending machine and that was the only time he left the shop.

• At 4 p.m. on June 12, an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card was located in a female subject’s purse on South South Street in Wilmington, Union Township. The name on the card didn’t match the female’s name. The card was seized and the female was questioned. No further info was listed.

