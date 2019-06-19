Art show starts Friday in downtown

WILMINGTON — Thorngren Studio Arts in downtown Wilmington will continue its series of art gallery shows this Friday evening with the opening reception for artist Maureen Deis and her exhibit named “Equine Images”.

The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 at 20 North South Street. There will be light refreshments.

Most of Deis’ displayed artwork will be for sale, with 10 percent of sales to be donated to the Therapeutic Riding Institute. The paintings have a horse theme.

Most of her paintings in the show are acrylic on canvas or board.

She has a 40-year career in art. Deis started as a graphic designer. She transitioned into a technical illustrator for maintenance and user manuals, drawing aircraft.

In the 1990s, the government chose to do its technical illustrations through digital means. Deis became an art instructor, including private lessons.

She has also illustrated the children’s book “Blinky, Dinky, Winky and Stinky”, which will be available at the reception.

Deis grew up in Dayton and lives in southern Greene County outside Jamestown. Her brother is Father Mike Holloran, priest at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

The show will run from June 21 to July 14.

Live music will be provided at the opening reception by Wilmington High School student John Clair-Nease.

Maureen Deis prepares to hang her gallery show pieces at Thorngren Studio Arts in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_maureen.jpg Maureen Deis prepares to hang her gallery show pieces at Thorngren Studio Arts in Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal