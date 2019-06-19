Throwback Thursday: WHS Class of ‘24 reunites

These are some highlights from the News Journal 70 years ago on June 23, 1949:

Locally

• APPROVAL SOUGHT FOR NEW HOSPITAL BIDS”

“Donations Asked To Help Build Hospital Here”

“New bids, which cut $141,500 from the cost of the Clinton Memorial Hospital, were taken to Columbus Thursday afternoon for approval of the state and federal officials in the office of Dr. Andrew J. Borowski, who is head of the hospital department of the State Department of Health.

Marley W. Lethly, of Springfield, said the bids are still between $25,000 and $30,000 too high to permit the building of the hospital and purchasing of furnishings and equipment needed to complete the hospital ready for use. … Biggest deduction in the new bids was $101,000 from the bid of A.P. Eveland, bringing his bid for the general contract down to $548,174.”

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were “Home in San Antone” with Roy Acuff and “Fighting Fools” featuring the Bowery Boys. At the Wilmington Drive-In on Port William Pike was “Cheyenne” starring Dennis Morgan and Jane Wyman.

• “Mrs. E.E. Terrell was a gracious hostess to Yani Club members and several guests for the last meeting before the summer recess. An honorary member, Mrs. Anne Smith, was introduced by her sister, Mrs. W.J. Galvin, program leader, as ‘the world traveler of our family’ who recently returned from spending the winter in Mexico City with her daughter, Mrs. Gayle Mackey, and family.”

• Six and Twenty Club was set to meet at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Pierson, with Mrs. J.S. Kimbrough hostess.

• Sabina Women of the Moose installed officers including Mrs. Mae Daugherty, Mrs. Mabel Arehart, Mrs. Rita Ewing, Mrs. Beres Krebs, Mrs. Vivian Baird, Mrs. Ruth Moore, Miss Gladys Howard, Mrs. Helen Lucas, Mrs. Vera Dunn, Mrs. Barbara Waddell and Miss Lois Poole.

• The evening’s radio programs included “The Jimmy Durante Show”, “Eddie Cantor Show”, “Dragnet”, “Jack Carson”, “Cisco Kid”, “The Lone Ranger” and “My Good Wife.”

• Ewell Blackwell earned his first win of the season as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3.

• Cincinnatian Ezzard Charles won a version of the heavyweight boxing championship by 15-round unanimous decision over Jersey Joe Walcott for the title that had been vacated by Joe Louis.