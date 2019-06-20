Pork Pride 4-H prepares for fair

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 19, with 31 in attendance.

President Jami Dailey called the meeting to order at 6:06 p.m. Greg Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Eddie Huston led us in the 4-H Pledge. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Katie Pittman gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Randy Pinkerton talked about tag in, live auction for grand and reserve grand champions, and said producers will no longer clerk the auction but will haul the animals. Randy discussed that Skill-a-thon is not mandatory this year.

Samantha Achtermann did a demonstration on hogs and Eddie Huston did a demonstration on sign language.

The car wash was Saturday, May 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Peoples Bank. The members worked on posters for the car wash.

The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m. The group enjoyed snacks that the Pinkerton family brought!

At the Pork Pride Car Wash on May 25 at Peoples Bank are: front, Mikala Hatfield; second row, Stanley and Isaac Chesney; third row, Gregary Achtermann, Mufasa, Cadence Setty, Judy Hatfield, Katie Pittman and Taylor Garringer; fourth row, Greg Achtermann, Peninah Latham, Randy Pinkerton and Jami Dailey; and back row, Kristina Achtermann, Terry Hatfield and Melinda Pinkerton. Not shown is Ebon Louderback.