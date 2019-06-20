CHURCH BRIEFS

Cuba Friends social, cruise-in

The Third Annual Cuba Friends Cruise-in at 5801 Cuba Road is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

It will feature an ice cream social 4-7 p.m. including pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, pie and homemade ice cream. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction.

Presby VBS starts Monday

Vacation Bible School at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington at 840 Timber Glen Drive is almost here. It begins Monday, June 24 at 9 a.m. and runs through Thursday, June 27. Then on Friday evening everyone will celebrate the week with a family picnic at 6 p.m.

The VBS welcomes 3-year-olds through fifth grade, and there is no cost. This year’s theme is Learning Ever day about God’s Only son — or LEGO: the Building Blocks of our Faith. The focus is on on Love, Joy, Kindness and Service.

To further their mission, they will collect items for Habitat for Humanity.

The registration is online at www.pcwilmington.org or come and register Monday morning.

Beech Grove Homecoming

Beech Grove FWB Church at 3124 SR 730 will be having its annual Homecoming service 10:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, June 23. Pam Adams will be the featured singer.

There will be no evening service.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 — the second Grillin’ Out of the season, in the fellowship hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.

The church is located on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.