Farmers Market the place to bee this Saturday

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Farmers Market celebrates National Pollinator Week this Saturday at the Market.

National Pollinator Week is a time to celebrate pollinators and spread the word about what we can do to protect them.

Pollinating animals travel from plant to plant carrying pollen on their bodies in a vital interaction that allows the transfer of genetic material critical to the reproductive system of most flowering plants – the very plants that bring us countless fruits, vegetables, and nuts; half of the world’s oils, fibers and raw materials; prevent soil erosion; and increase carbon sequestration.

This Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the Market, special guest and local beekeeper Rhonda Crum will be presenting “Bees: Our Buddies — When, Why & How”

Following her presentation, a special bee-themed craft for all children in attendance will be available. Also children will learn about the life cycle of a butterfly at Kids’ Corner activity area during other times of the market.

The Market staff encourages all children to come dressed as their favorite pollinator.

Young’s Dairy food truck will be on hand. Come out for homemade ice cream and other delicious treats.

Vendors are working hard to bring fresh seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs, garden plants, and locally grown meats as well as locally made breads, pottery, soaps, alpaca fiber goods, and more to the Market each Saturday.

The Market is open every Saturday on Mulberry Street between Locust and Main streets from 8:30-noon through Sept. 28.

