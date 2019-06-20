P.E.O. STAR Scholarship awarded

The prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year was presented to Jordan Snarr, a graduating senior at Wilmington High School.

The scholarship was presented at the June meeting of Chapter F, P.E.O.’s awards recognition by Lorry Swindler.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship had 2,172 applicants from which Ms. Snarr was one of the 880 STAR Scholarships were awarded.

Jordan Snarr is the daughter of Kevin and Tanya Snarr and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter F of Wilmington. She has been accepted to and will attend Wilmington College this fall.

The P.E.O.STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.

The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients.

For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, please contact Suzanne Madison or visit peointernational.org.

Chapter F, P.E.O. President Lorry Swindler with Jordan Snarr, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship recipient. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_IMG_0318-2-.jpg Chapter F, P.E.O. President Lorry Swindler with Jordan Snarr, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship recipient. Courtesy photo