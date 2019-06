2 earn Alabama degrees

Two local students earned degrees at the University of Alabama spring 2019 commencement: Morgan Drake of Clarksville, Master of Arts; and Jessica Ann Geraci of Clarksville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Local earn AU honors

The following local students have been named to the Ashland University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List: Dylan Beaugard, a 2018 Wilmington High School grad, and Isaiah Stiverson of Blanchester, a 2015 grad of Clinton-Massie.