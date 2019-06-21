Saturday, June 22

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Pollinator Celebration: Roni Crum at 10 a.m. will be presenting “Bees: Our Buddies — When, Why & How!” Young’s Dairy Food Truck with their locally famous ice cream and cheese curds. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• Clinton County’s 20th Anniversary Relay for Life is Saturday, June 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr.Memorial Park 11 a.m.-11 p.m. There is a themed lap every hour, and many activities including a K9 demonstration with various games to keep all actively engaged and participating. There will be food available.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• For teens in Grades 5-12; Himeji Yukata: A Japanese Festival, on Saturday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. There will be a tea ceremony, lantern making, Japanese cuisine and kite flying.

• The Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social and 3rd Annual Cruise-In will be Saturday, June 22 at 5081 Cuba Road. Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. and will include pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, pie, and homemade ice cream. There will be recorded music outside for the Cruise-In, and there will be door prizes. Cruise-In is from 4-7 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 4-6 p.m. Come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with good food. There is air conditioning inside.

• Brush and Palette Art Guild will present its Annual Art Show 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at the Central Campus of Southern State Community College, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. Parking and admission is free and light refreshments served. For further information contact 937-393-4193.

Sunday, June 23

• Adults — Basic car care at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Learn from ASE certified technician Daniel Volz about basic car care and preventative maintenance.

Monday, June 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 24. Theme is Studio Ghibli — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Clinton County Genealogical Society June 24 meeting has been changed to the History Center where Christine Snyder will present a PowerPoint on the Springfield Friends Cemetery at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Have fun making sidewalk foam.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, June 26

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

Thursday, June 27

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. This month’s book is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Discuss the book and create chocolate candies. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 — the second Grillin’ Out of the season, in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655

Friday, June 28

• Laurels of Blanchester providing free breakfast to senior citizens of Blanchester at 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department) at 8:30 a.m.

• Main Street Yoga is continuing offering free Friday Evening Yoga in the Park 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 28 as well as July 5, 12 and 19 at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington — beside the pond at the bottom of the hill below the picnic shelter, near Fife Avenue.. The classes are appropriate for beginners and experienced yoga students. Please bring a yoga mat and a ground cover for under the mat. In case of rain, the classes will meet at Main Street Yoga Studio, 33 N. South St., Wilmington. If the weather is questionable, check www.mainstreetyogacenter.com to confirm the location.

Saturday, June 29

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Sarah Neikamp, OSU SNAP Educator, will have information for healthy eating. Fourth of July celebration with free American flags distributed by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters from Greene and Clinton counties to all attendees. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• Caesar Creek Flea Market on State Route 73 West is holding a celebration for its 40th anniversary with an explosion of activities from entertainment and bounce houses to great buys 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30.

• Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will sponsor “Reading the Mueller Report Together,” at five public book club-style discussions of “The Mueller Report,” starting Saturday, June 29, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Wilmington Public Library. Subsequent Saturday morning sessions, also at the library, will be on July 6, 13, 20, and 27. All discussions will be led by experienced book club facilitators.

• The Halo at 718 Ohio Ave., Wilmington will be open Saturday, June 29 featuring 50% off this day only from its huge selection of merchandise. All proceeds benefit the Angel House (located at 782 Xenia Ave.).

Sunday, June 30

• Barbara Price Leeds will present the first-ever piano recital on stage at the Murphy Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. She will play a selection of favorite piano works on the Yamaha C7 Conservatory grand piano, a recent gift from the Leland Family Foundation. Barbara will be joined by Craig Jaynes to play a selection of four hand piano duets. Craig will also play the Allen theatre organ which was donated by the family of Tom Hamilton in 2018.

• Soar Through Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a Royal Castle Bounce House, treats from Papsy’s Place, and entertainment featuring Tom Seiling.

Monday, July 1

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1; and at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 2

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Prepare to get messy with an outside paint pour.

• Survivors After Suicide Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen Drive. For more info, please call Jennie Mason at 937-728-1402.

Saturday, July 6

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• The Halo store (which benefits Angel House) will be at the Clinton County Fair in the Expo Hall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 6 through Saturday, July 13. It will feature daily baked goods, kitchen angels, and drawings for baskets with a $1 donation.

Monday, July 8

• Wilmington Garden Club will tour Kerry Houston’s garden in Springboro at 10 a.m.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 8. The theme is Stranger Things; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

Tuesday, July 9

• S.T.E.M. Explorers for grades 6-12 on Tuesday, July 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. NASA Coding & S’mores Oven. Make some s’mores without a campfire and learn the basics of the coding that got humans into the final frontier.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Middle School Book Club at 2:30 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 10

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is July 10, 11 and 12 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

Thursday, July 11

• Climate Change: A Global Issue will be presented by Dr. Russell Kincaid, Professor of Math and Physics at Wilmington College, on Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Pubic Library. Learn about current climate change issues and weather effects throughout the world. Talk includes presentation of data regarding temperature and carbon dioxide levels.

Friday, July 12

• Teen Flicky Friday on July 12 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Watch a flick, and enjoy snacks and a popcorn bar. The movie will be voted on first, and starts at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 13 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Monday, July 15

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 15. Theme is Anime; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 17

• History Extra: Greek Astrology & Myth for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. Discover and explore the astrology, myths, and legends of Ancient Greece — Zeus, Hades, Hermes, Hercules, Achilles and more.

• Space Odyssey celebration at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library from noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

• Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) State Convention July 18-20 at Roberts Centre near Wilmington.

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Pool Party July 18 at the Sabina Pool, 437 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Entry at 11:30 a.m. For reservations call 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

Saturday, July 20

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• Teen Beach Party on Saturday, July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Party at the Library Beach; no sand or waves included. There will be snacks, frozen drinks, and some fun party games. Relax, sit back, and wrap up summer with one last party and hula.

Sunday, July 21

• Teddy Bear Picnic at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, July 21 from 1-2 p.m. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for an outdoor picnic. Enjoy snacks and books.

Monday, July 22

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 22. Theme is Nintendo; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

Tuesday, July 23

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, July 23 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Create your own galaxy star dream catcher.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 24

• Elementary School Age Discovery Club at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Become a NASA detective and explore and discover the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Thursday, July 25

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. All children ages 7 and up are invited to read the featured book, come to book club to discuss the book, enjoy snacks, and create something kool. Parental supervision is welcome but not required. Discussing “Charlotte’s Web” this month.

Saturday, July 27

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon – Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Monday, July 29

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 29. Theme is Harry Potter; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

Tuesday, July 30

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Thursday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. Paint a galaxy watercolor painting. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, July 31

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. There will be Mega Bloks for little ones.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.