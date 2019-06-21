WHS Multi-Class reunion set

The Wilmington High School classes of 1979-1984 are hosting a Multi-Class Reunion for WHS Classes from 1970-1999.

The July 20 event will be held at the Roberts Centre from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person which includes appetizers and a live band — visit https://threetontoad.com/ .

A cash bar will be available.

RSVP’s can be sent to Multi-Class Reunion, 2176 SR 730, Wilmington OH 45177 with payment via check or money order payable to The Class of 1984.

Additional information can be found on the Wilmington City Schools Alumni Home Page at https://www.wilmingtoncityschools.com/about/foundation-1/alumni-news-%2B-events-5/ or by e-mailing whsbestreunionever@yahoo.com.

