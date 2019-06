Lions install officers present honors

from left, Tail Twister-Tony Davis, Lion Tamer-Barbara Thomas, Membership Co-Chairs;

Past District Governor Gary De Fayette, left, presents Lion Joe Curtin with his 50-year Lions Service Pin.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Lion-Joe-Curtin-Receiving-50th-year-award.jpg Past District Governor Gary De Fayette, left, presents Lion Joe Curtin with his 50-year Lions Service Pin. Courtesy photos

Lions with their Melvin Jones Awards are Dr. Gene Snyder (left) and Mike Houston (right) with District Governor Lydia Houser.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Lions-receiving-their-Melvin-Jones-Awards.jpg Lions with their Melvin Jones Awards are Dr. Gene Snyder (left) and Mike Houston (right) with District Governor Lydia Houser. Courtesy photos

Wilmington Lions Club officers installed during Charter Night include, from left, Tail Twister Tony Davis and Lion Tamer Barbara Thomas, Membership Co-Chairs; Bill Pierson, Kevin Kesterson and Eddie Bosier, Directors; Joe Curtin, Gary Bishop, and Staci Winner; 3rd Vice President Ben Dunn; 2nd Vice President Tony Winner; 1st Vice President Nial Henry, Treasurer Gary De Fayette; Secretary Susan Henry; and Club President Ryan Page.