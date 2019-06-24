Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 60-year-old male for alleged aggravated assault at 12:55 a.m. on June 22 after responding to the 200 block of West Main Street for a reported stabbing. According to the report, police seized a pocket knife with blood and a t-shirt with dried blood stains as evidence. A second pocket nice was placed in safekeeping. Two others — a 52-year-old Wilmington male and a 32-year-old Findlay male — are listed as suspects. No victims were listed in the initial report. One of the suspects and another male subject were listed in another report happening around the same area and time. A 53-year-old male advised the 52-year-old suspect was under the influence, belligerent, and punched him in the face. According to the report, the male appeared to sustain injury from the altercation and had a swollen eye that appeared to begin bruising and had a cut near the cheekbone. The male advised he did not fight back but attempted to leave the residence as the suspect continued to antagonize him, wanting to fight. The male advised multiple people in the residence held the suspect back, which enabled the male to leave. The male advised he thought the suspect may have been following him to the police station and was fearful because he was uncertain if the suspect still had intentions to fight him. Originally not wanting to press charges, the male then left a voicemail stating he would like to proceed with charges.

• At 10:51 a.m. on June 17, a 78-year-old female reported a toolbox and hedge trimmers were stolen from her residence at the 100 block of South South Street.

• Police responded to the 100 block of Newham Street at 6:05 p.m. on June 17 on a property damage report. The report indicates $400 worth of damage was done to windows at the property owned by a bank on North South Street.

• Police responded to a dispute at the 100 block of South Wood Street at 11 p.m. on June 17. Two males, ages 43 and 45, are listed as suspects — one is a resident. The report indicates authorities seized a .22 revolver (a starter gun), a clear bag of a crystal (possible meth), and a clear bag of white powder substance (possible heroin).

• At 12:33 p.m. on June 18, a 43-year-old male advised that someone had tried to break into his house at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue last night. He advised he was gone overnight and showed police “some marks on his front door” that he advised weren’t there before. He advised his father’s rose gold watch with diamonds that he was keeping was stolen. Police advised him they would document the incident and to check the local pawn shops for the watch.

• At 6:13 p.m. on June 18, a 73-year-old Carlisle female reported miscellaneous items valued at $200 was stolen from a home on North South Street.

• Police received a report of a protection order violation at a business on Old State Route 73 at 7:15 p.m. on June 19. The report lists a 61-year-old Hillsboro male as the suspect and a 55-year-old Hillsboro female as the victim.

• At 4:04 a.m. on June 20, a 40-year-old female advised that “some kids had assaulted her” at the 900 block of Fife Avenue. The squad transported the victim to Clinton Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• Police received a report of an assault taking place at the 300 block of Doan Street at 11:24 a.m. on June 20 involving a 48-year-old male victim.

• At 11:52 a.m. on June 20, a 26-year-old male reported a theft from his vehicle overnight while parked along the road at the 400 block of Linton Drive. The victim advised his vehicle was left unlocked after returning home around 9 p.m. the previous night. When he returned to his vehicle, the center console was open and the victim’s gym bag was missing. The victim advised the gym bag contained a set of Beat wireless headphones, 1MR supplements, and Asics tennis shoes. No further information was provided.

• At 2 p.m. on June 20, an 80-year-old male advised an electrical plate from his Troy Bilt mower was missing and believed it was his 39-year-old grandson who took it a few weeks ago when he was staying with him.

• Dispatch advised police of a female possibly overdosing at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue at 9:59 a.m. on June 21. They advised that the caller stated it was a 31-year-old New Vienna female. Upon arrival, they located the female in the residence who was alert and able to answer questions. The Wilmington Fire Department advised that they did not need to see her — it appeared no medical emergency was occurring. Dispatch advised the female was wanted out of Xenia Police Department. The officer advised the female that she was under arrest and would be transported to the Clinton County Jail. While searching the female, the officer located a gum wrapper with suspected meth in her hoodie pocket. Police seized it and placed it in the evidence locker. The suspected meth will be sent to BCI.

• At 12:49 p.m. on June 21, units responded to the 2oo block of West Locust Street in reference to a breaking and entering of a barn. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 48-year-old male and he advised that someone overnight broke into his barn, the side window was “kicked in.” The victim advised that he is missing a Stihl Chainsaw and a Stihl weed eater. The victim did not have the serial numbers and was going to see if he could obtain them. No other information was available.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_WPD-Badge-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574