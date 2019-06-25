Posted on by

Blan schools welcome new staff


Putman Elementary School’s new principal, Jeri Earley, right, along with her husband Duane, left, chats with Blanchester Local Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting.

John Hamilton | News Journal

New Blanchester Schools staff members chat with each other and locals after the Blanchester School Board meeting on Monday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

