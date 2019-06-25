Blan schools welcome new staff

Putman Elementary School’s new principal, Jeri Earley, right, along with her husband Duane, left, chats with Blanchester Local Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting.
New Blanchester Schools staff members chat with each other and locals after the Blanchester School Board meeting on Monday.
Putman Elementary School’s new principal, Jeri Earley, right, along with her husband Duane, left, chats with Blanchester Local Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch at Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting.
New Blanchester Schools staff members chat with each other and locals after the Blanchester School Board meeting on Monday.