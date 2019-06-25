Blan Girl Scouts: Cookies for veterans

Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 was supported by many local businesses during their Cookie Sales this year. The girls would like to thank Blanchester Foundry, Gundler’s Main St. Pharmacy, Blanchester’s Curliss Printing, Bic Precision Machine Co. Inc., Wico Products, Inc. , and Wilmington Bush Auto for their generous donations for military and Veterans. This allowed the girls to take almost 100 boxes to the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. McKenna May, Josie Fruediger, Kylie Meravi, Hannah Perry, Kilee Smith and Keirah Kinney (not pictured) worked diligently on their cookie sales this year.

