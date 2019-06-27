Throwback Thursday: WHS Class of 1917 at 50

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 3, 1967:

National headlines

• “Nation Celebrates 191st Birthday”

“Somber Note Marks This July 4th

“PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The nation is prepared to commemorate its birth in Philadelphia 191 years ago Tuesday with fireworks and parades, but the war in far-off Vietnam and the soldiers who have died there strike a somber note.”

• “Yanks Halt North Viet Invaders”

“SAIGON (AP) — U.S. Marines halted an infiltrating force of some 3,000 North Vietnamese regulars Sunday in a savage battle that cost 255 American casualties — 51 dead, 34 missing and 170 wounded. The Marines said they counted 65 Communist bodies and that planes, artillery and naval guns probably killed many more. The battle took place in the long-threatened 1st Corps area just below the demilitarized zone.”

• “Mansfield Final Rites Are Private”

“PEN ARGYL, Pa. (AP) — Crowds of curiosity seekers are arriving in this small, quiet hamlet to see the burial site of actress Jayne Mansfield. But the family of the 34-year-old Miss Mansfield, who became a famous Hollywood sex symbol, reiterated its intention to keep the final rites today simple and private. The actress was killed Thursday along with her attorney and chauffeur in a car-truck crash in Louisiana.

Locally

• “Gas Explosion Burns Claim Local Farmer”

“Fred Custis, 67, of Martinsville Route 1, died in the burns center at Cincinnati General Hospital Saturday at 8:30 p.m. of injuries he sustained Friday night when a gasoline can exploded while he was working at his residence. The son of James E. Custis and Carey Hilderbrand, he was born in Clinton County Aug. 16, 1899. He married the former Kizzie Carey April 11, 1936. She survives.”

• Local deaths included Bessie Richardson of Wilmington; Roy Linkhart of New Vienna; William Davidson of New Vienna; Peyton Telfair of Sabina; Beta DeVoe of Port William; and Morton Hightower of Blanchester.

• The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-1 despite manager Dave Bristol “switching Pete Rose back to second base and moving Vada Pinson into the leadoff position.” The Reds’ only hits against Ferguson Jenkins were a homer by Pinson and singles by Art Shamsky and Lee May.

• Don McNeil scored an eagle 2 on the par-4 second hole at Snow Hill golf course.