Pop-up storm causes major issues throughout county

CLINTON COUNTY — A fierce pop-up storm surprised Clinton County residents and wreaked havoc all around beginning at around noon on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported that 1.5 inches of rain fell in about an hour’s time, with some areas reporting hail.
Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour were also part of the storm, according to meteorologist Kristen Cassady.
Even more rain reportedly fell in portions of Wilmington and northern parts of the county.
Trees and limbs were reported down all over, temporarily closing several roads as state, county, township and village workers did their best to quickly clear the roads.
Some county residents were without power as electric lines were toppled. And many Spectrum customers that still had power lost internet and cable connection for hours.
Even some streets in downtown Wilmington were flooded for a time.
Chester Township emergency crews were among those working on Oglesbee Road, which had to be closed due to fallen limbs and toppled power lines.
“Road Closed” signs were common early Thursday afternoon.
Southwind Blvd. in Wilmington.
A downed tree near Cowan Lake.
N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.
Around 220 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.
At Randolph and Southridge in Wilmington.
Downtown Wilmington and nearby parts of the city were hit heard by the sudden heavy rain.
Along with heavy rain, wind and hail came lightning.
SR 350 near Yankee.
At Florence and Brooke in Wilmington.
Workers toil with chainsaws and elbow grease to clear a large tree which fell across Center Road at Clinton County Memory Gardens.