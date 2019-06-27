Pop-up storm causes major issues throughout county

CLINTON COUNTY — A fierce pop-up storm surprised Clinton County residents and wreaked havoc all around beginning at around noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported that 1.5 inches of rain fell in about an hour’s time, with some areas reporting hail.

Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour were also part of the storm, according to meteorologist Kristen Cassady.

Even more rain reportedly fell in portions of Wilmington and northern parts of the county.

Trees and limbs were reported down all over, temporarily closing several roads as state, county, township and village workers did their best to quickly clear the roads.

Some county residents were without power as electric lines were toppled. And many Spectrum customers that still had power lost internet and cable connection for hours.

Even some streets in downtown Wilmington were flooded for a time.