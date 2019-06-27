Posted on by

Pop-up storm causes major issues throughout county

,

Chester Township emergency crews were among those working on Oglesbee Road, which had to be closed due to fallen limbs and toppled power lines.

Chester Township emergency crews were among those working on Oglesbee Road, which had to be closed due to fallen limbs and toppled power lines.


Tom Barr | News Journal

“Road Closed” signs were common early Thursday afternoon.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Southwind Blvd. in Wilmington.


Courtesy photo | Kathy Bailey

A downed tree near Cowan Lake.


Courtesy photo | Kristi Jones

N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.


Courtesy photo | Paula Willett

Around 220 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.


Courtesy photo | Paula Willett

At Randolph and Southridge in Wilmington.


Courtesy photo | Amanda Robinson

Downtown Wilmington and nearby parts of the city were hit heard by the sudden heavy rain.


Courtesy photo | Amanda Shinkle

Along with heavy rain, wind and hail came lightning.


Courtesy photo | Jackie McLarty

SR 350 near Yankee.


Courtesy photo | Joy Settlemyre

At Florence and Brooke in Wilmington.


Courtesy photo | Julie Vance

Workers toil with chainsaws and elbow grease to clear a large tree which fell across Center Road at Clinton County Memory Gardens.


Tom Barr | News Journal

CLINTON COUNTY — A fierce pop-up storm surprised Clinton County residents and wreaked havoc all around beginning at around noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported that 1.5 inches of rain fell in about an hour’s time, with some areas reporting hail.

Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour were also part of the storm, according to meteorologist Kristen Cassady.

Even more rain reportedly fell in portions of Wilmington and northern parts of the county.

Trees and limbs were reported down all over, temporarily closing several roads as state, county, township and village workers did their best to quickly clear the roads.

Some county residents were without power as electric lines were toppled. And many Spectrum customers that still had power lost internet and cable connection for hours.

Even some streets in downtown Wilmington were flooded for a time.

Chester Township emergency crews were among those working on Oglesbee Road, which had to be closed due to fallen limbs and toppled power lines.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_DSC_0014.jpgChester Township emergency crews were among those working on Oglesbee Road, which had to be closed due to fallen limbs and toppled power lines. Tom Barr | News Journal

“Road Closed” signs were common early Thursday afternoon.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_DSC_0018.jpg“Road Closed” signs were common early Thursday afternoon. Tom Barr | News Journal

Southwind Blvd. in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_kathy-bailey-southwind-blvd.jpgSouthwind Blvd. in Wilmington. Courtesy photo | Kathy Bailey

A downed tree near Cowan Lake.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_kristi-jones-near-cowan-lake.jpgA downed tree near Cowan Lake. Courtesy photo | Kristi Jones

N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_paula-willett-n-lincoln.jpgN. Lincoln St. in Wilmington. Courtesy photo | Paula Willett

Around 220 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_220-n-lincoln.jpgAround 220 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington. Courtesy photo | Paula Willett

At Randolph and Southridge in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_amanda-robinson-randolph-southridge.jpgAt Randolph and Southridge in Wilmington. Courtesy photo | Amanda Robinson

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_amanda-shinkle-ky-ave.jpgCourtesy photo | Amanda Shinkle

Downtown Wilmington and nearby parts of the city were hit heard by the sudden heavy rain.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_brett-rudduck-downtown.jpgDowntown Wilmington and nearby parts of the city were hit heard by the sudden heavy rain. Courtesy photo | Amanda Shinkle

Along with heavy rain, wind and hail came lightning.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Jackie-McLarty-lightning.jpgAlong with heavy rain, wind and hail came lightning. Courtesy photo | Jackie McLarty

SR 350 near Yankee.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_joy-settlemyre-350-near-yankee.jpgSR 350 near Yankee. Courtesy photo | Joy Settlemyre

At Florence and Brooke in Wilmington.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_julie-vance-florence-and-brooke.jpgAt Florence and Brooke in Wilmington. Courtesy photo | Julie Vance

Workers toil with chainsaws and elbow grease to clear a large tree which fell across Center Road at Clinton County Memory Gardens.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_center-road-1.jpgWorkers toil with chainsaws and elbow grease to clear a large tree which fell across Center Road at Clinton County Memory Gardens. Tom Barr | News Journal