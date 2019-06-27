Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:54 a.m. on June 24, deputies made contact with suspicious subjects around a shed near the 200 block of Short Street in Martinsville. According to the report, upon further investigation, suspected narcotics were found.

• At 12:45 p.m. on June 20, deputies were dispatched to Brown Road on U.S. 68 South in Washington Township in reference to a reckless driver. According to the report, deputies made contact with the driver and passengers, later discovering suspected narcotics in the vehicle — a used caped syringe and a clear bag containing an unknown substance

• At 6:30 p.m. on June 24, deputies responded to a domestic dispute report at a residence on U.S. 68 South in Washington Township. A 23-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a victim with apparently minor injuries. The report indicates the suspect is a sibling of the victim.

• At 9:34 a.m. on June 21, an 87-year-old New Vienna female reported her utility trailer was stolen at some point overnight from her residence at the 1-99 block of Bernard Road.

• At 9:01 a.m. on June 23, deputies were dispatched to a gas station on State Route 73 West, Chester Township, in reference to a theft. A 22-year-old Morrow female told deputies she went inside the station to pay and when she came back, someone had stolen her Apple iPhone 10S.

• At 11:01 p.m. on June 24, deputies responded to the 200 block of North South Street in New Vienna on a report of loud noise/music. According to the report, deputies discovered a subject to be severely intoxicated and in possession of drugs related items. The report does not specify what type.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574