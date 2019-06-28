COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, June 29

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Sarah Neikamp, OSU SNAP Educator, will have information for healthy eating. Fourth of July celebration with free American flags distributed by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters from Greene and Clinton counties to all attendees. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center will be holding a Summer Kick Off Picnic open to the public to be held at the center 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Free and open to the public. There will be food, treats, clown, face painting, cornhole, chair volleyball and crafts. The center is inviting the public to join them for popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy and see what is available to the community.

• Caesar Creek Flea Market on State Route 73 West is holding a celebration for its 40th anniversary with an explosion of activities from entertainment and bounce houses to great buys 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30.

• Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will sponsor “Reading the Mueller Report Together,” at five public book club-style discussions of “The Mueller Report,” starting Saturday, June 29, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Wilmington Public Library. Subsequent Saturday morning sessions, also at the library, will be on July 6, 13, 20, and 27. All discussions will be led by experienced book club facilitators.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• The Halo at 718 Ohio Ave., Wilmington will be open Saturday, June 29 featuring 50% off this day only from its huge selection of merchandise. All proceeds benefit the Angel House (located at 782 Xenia Ave.).

ˆ

Sunday, June 30

• Barbara Price Leeds will present the first-ever piano recital on stage at the Murphy Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. She will play a selection of favorite piano works on the Yamaha C7 Conservatory grand piano, a recent gift from the Leland Family Foundation. Barbara will be joined by Craig Jaynes to play a selection of four hand piano duets. Craig will also play the Allen theatre organ which was donated by the family of Tom Hamilton in 2018.

• Soar Through Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a Royal Castle Bounce House, treats from Papsy’s Place, and entertainment featuring Tom Seiling.

• It will be Homecoming for attendees and former attendees at the Full Gospel Christian Assembly Church, located on State Route 28, Blanchester. The Southernaires singing group will perform at 10 a.m., with a carry-in dinner after the service in the fellowship building. For the meal, the church will provide the chicken, drinks and tableware.

ˆ

Monday, July 1

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1; and at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, July 1 to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program. Jennifer Hollon will speak about the “Historic Buildings of Wilmington”. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 2

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Prepare to get messy with an outside paint pour.

• Survivors After Suicide Support Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen Drive. For more info, please call Jennie Mason at 937-728-1402.

July 3-4

• Red, White and Blanchester Blue hosted by the Blanchester Chamber of Commerce is all set for its annual two-day run. It begins Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. until dark. Live music begins at 5 p.m. with San-ti Band followed by Raine Mari, and at 7:30 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls takes the stage, followed by Sam Burns & Orchard Circle. On Thursday, July 4, this year’s parade begins at 10 a.m, which is also when vendor booths open; and beginning at noon will be the free 4th of July Parade Concert featuring the family-friendly band Naked Karate Girls followed by Quiet Storm. New this year is a pre-fireworks party at the school starting at 6:30 p.m. and Rozzi’s Fireworks show at dusk.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Center will be closed on July 3-4.

ˆ

Saturday, July 6

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• The Halo store (which benefits Angel House) will be at the Clinton County Fair in the Expo Hall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 6 through Saturday, July 13. It will feature daily baked goods, kitchen angels, and drawings for baskets with a $1 donation.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway.

ˆ

Monday, July 8

• Wilmington Garden Club will tour Kerry Houston’s garden in Springboro at 10 a.m.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 8. The theme is Stranger Things; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 pm. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is 1 p.m. Monday, July 8 For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 9

• S.T.E.M. Explorers for grades 6-12 on Tuesday, July 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. NASA Coding & S’mores Oven. Make some s’mores without a campfire and learn the basics of the coding that got humans into the final frontier.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Middle School Book Club at 2:30 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, July 10

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is July 10, 11 and 12 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

ˆ

Thursday, July 11

• Climate Change: A Global Issue will be presented by Dr. Russell Kincaid, Professor of Math and Physics at Wilmington College, on Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Wilmington Pubic Library. Learn about current climate change issues and weather effects throughout the world. Talk includes presentation of data regarding temperature and carbon dioxide levels.

ˆ

Friday, July 12

• Teen Flicky Friday on July 12 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Watch a flick, and enjoy snacks and a popcorn bar. The movie will be voted on first, and starts at 2:15 p.m.

ˆ

Saturday, July 13

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 13 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

ˆ

Monday, July 15

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 15. Theme is Anime; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 16

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows Luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. July 16 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, July 12. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

ˆ

Wednesday, July 17

• History Extra: Greek Astrology & Myth for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. Discover and explore the astrology, myths, and legends of Ancient Greece — Zeus, Hades, Hermes, Hercules, Achilles and more.

• Space Odyssey celebration at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library from noon to 7 p.m.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social Meeting at noon followed by a carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Julie Campbell with a melody of songs.

ˆ

Thursday, July 18

• Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) State Convention July 18-20 at Roberts Centre near Wilmington.

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Pool Party July 18 at the Sabina Pool, 437 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Entry at 11:30 a.m. For reservations call 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

ˆ

Saturday, July 20

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• Teen Beach Party on Saturday, July 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Party at the Library Beach; no sand or waves included. There will be snacks, frozen drinks, and some fun party games. Relax, sit back, and wrap up summer with one last party and hula.

ˆ

Sunday, July 21

• Teddy Bear Picnic at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, July 21 from 1-2 p.m. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for an outdoor picnic. Enjoy snacks and books.

ˆ

Monday, July 22

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 22. Theme is Nintendo; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 23

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, July 23 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Create your own galaxy star dream catcher.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, July 24

• Elementary School Age Discovery Club at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Become a NASA detective and explore and discover the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

ˆ

Thursday, July 25

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. All children ages 7 and up are invited to read the featured book, come to book club to discuss the book, enjoy snacks, and create something kool. Parental supervision is welcome but not required. Discussing “Charlotte’s Web” this month.

ˆ

Saturday, July 27

• Saturday Morning Cartoons on July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon – Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer through Aug. 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

ˆ

Monday, July 29

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on July 29. Theme is Harry Potter; embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

ˆ

Tuesday, July 30

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Thursday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m. Paint a galaxy watercolor painting. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday; all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, July 31

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. There will be Mega Bloks for little ones.

ˆ

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

ˆ

Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

ˆ

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.