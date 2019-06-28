Botts descendants hold 49th reunion

The descendants of Charles and Anna Marie (Daisy) Botts gathered on Sunday, June 23, 2019 for the 49th annual family reunion at the J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington. Dale Brown gave the invocation prior to descendants, and guests, enjoying the bountiful carry-in lunch.

Kenneth Botts, Brittany, and Ashton volunteered to organize the 50th Botts Reunion in 2020. Following the adjournment of the meeting, everyone continued to visit on the sunny, summer day.

Those who signed in at the reunion were: John and Joy Ames, Eva Botts, Dale and Jennie Brown, Larry and Patricia Quigley, Mark and Sharon Dome, Velma Flint, Mary Alice McConnell, Mary Ellen Botts, Joni Sharp, John Sharp, and Dean and Alice Stewart of Wilmington; Samuel and Ethel Sharp of Martinsville; Jody, Tracy, and Colin Ames of South Lebanon; Susan Lease and John Adams of Columbus: Jim and Agnes Adams of Worthington; Stan and Pat Sharp of Groveport; Jason and Kay Sharp of Gahanna; Kenneth Botts and Brittany and Ashton of Westerville; and Teresa and Bob Sharp of Bowling Green, Ohio.