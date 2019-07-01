NV Library honors Uibles

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Library recently unveiled a plaque to honor the memory of Mr. and Mrs. Harold and Jean Uible.

The plaque, which reads “In Appreciation of Harold and Jean Uible – Their love of reading and their dedication to this community helped build the New Vienna Library”, now hangs adjacent to the circulation desk.

The Uibles had lasting impacts on the New Vienna community through lifetimes of service in multiple organizations and church groups in Clinton County.

Both had a love for reading and would visit libraries wherever they traveled.

Jean worked as the school librarian at New Vienna Elementary, sharing her passion for books to countless children over the years. Harold played an active role in the planning and the construction of the New Vienna Library’s current location.

He was ecstatic to see his dream for a community library fulfilled when he stood with library staff and trustees at the building’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2015.

The New Vienna Library staff and trustees hope that the plaque will serve as a testament for future generations to the Uible’s generosity to the library and the community.

