LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals earn Miami honors

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list.

Local students include: Blanchester — Kayla Burton, Stephanie Gerlach, Kelci Moore and Brandon Wallace; Wilmington — Logan Johnson and Stephen Krause; Sabina — Austin Michael; Clarksville — Taylor Warren.

Receives OCU diploma

Bethany McAllister of Wilmington graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio Christian University this spring with a B.A. in Business.