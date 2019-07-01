Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 3:28 p.m. on June 24, a 48-year-old male called and advised that a 54-year-old male had set off fireworks in front of his apartment and it scared his dog. Police went and spoke with the suspect at his Doan Street residence and he said, “He threw the firecrackers at a mouse that was in his house.” The officer informed him of the law pertaining to firecrackers and advised him that any further violations would result in criminal charges.

• At 4:46 p.m. on June 24, a 41-year-old female reported that her social security card was missing. It is unclear where it might have gone missing.

• At 6:04 p.m. on June 24, a 23-year-old Lebanon male advised he was a locksmith and a male subject stole his keys. The caller advised he is in the parking lot at the high school on Richardson Place, doesn’t know the subjects name but he’s in a 2003 Ford Focus with Michigan plates. The male called back advising he was being yelled at and threatened by the subject who was allegedly saying “he will pull him out of the vehicle” and he was yelling to “get out the car and fight ” and was male subject grabbing something out of the vehicle, a possible bag. When authorities arrived they made contact with the Ford driver who “yelled about how he was not going to be tricked by the locksmith (the caller).” Police asked him for his ID and he asked the officer why as he was backing away from the officer. Police held his right wrist and walked him to the cruiser telling him to have a seat in the back seat. “I told him I was putting him in the back seat because I didn’t want him to get into trouble and I wanted him to calm down,” the report advises. The subject calmed down and was identified as a 20-year-old Dayton male who is a local college student. “He called the locksmith and it took six hours for him to show up. (The subject) then stated he paid the locksmith for a new key and the locksmith wanted the key back. (The subject) admitted to telling the locksmith he would, ‘kick his (expletive),’” according to the report. After a few minutes, officers found that the subject’s credit card was denied and the locksmith was not paid and they gave the key back to the locksmith. Police offered to give the subject a ride but “he wanted to walk.”

• At 3:20 p.m. on June 24, a 49-year-old female advised her wife, a 51-year-old female, came over to her residence on Grant Street and “put her hand around her neck” and requested her to be removed. According to the report, police made contact with the female who was intoxicated, according to the report. She advised the other female had already departed and believes she took her daughter’s vape. According to the report, “(The caller) confronted (the female subject) and told her she was calling the police. (The subject) then grabbed (the caller) by the neck and (the caller) flipped her over. No injuries were observed.” The caller advised she did not want the subject back.

• Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Fife Avenue on an animal loose report at 7:28 p.m. on June 24. According to the report, a subject claimed to have been bitten by a dog and the Dog Warden would have to take the dog from its owner — a 38-year-old female. Police explained to the dog owner what was going to happen. “She was not happy but when the Dog Warden arrived, she walked the dog out to him, with the dog’s medicine,” according to the report. The owner was issued a court summons. Two victims were listed in the report, a 36-year-old male and a 56-year-old female.

• At 7:52 p.m. on June 24, a 55-year-old male claimed a 40-year-old female stole his Boost Mobile cell phone.

• At 11:50 a.m. on June 25, police received a report of shoplifting at a store on Rombach Avenue. No stolen items were listed in the report, but a 37-year-old male was listed as the suspect.

• At 4:13 p.m. on June 25, police responded to a store on Progress Way on the report of a purse being stolen. Police made contact with the store’s security which advised that an elderly female — age 77 — had forgotten her purse in the shopping cart and had pushed her cart into the cart corral. While watching the video from security at Walmart, police observed a dark-colored BMW pull into a parking spot next to the cart corral where the purse was left. A female was observed exiting the BMW and approached the carts grabbing the cart with the purse and pushing the cart to her vehicle “which was further away from the Walmart store. The female remained at her vehicle with the property for a few seconds,” according to the report. Officers then observed the female enter the store with a juvenile and the cart although the cart no longer had the purse. Officers got the license plate number on the vehicle and found the residence. Police eventually got in contact with a 40-year-old female who stated that “she had completely forgotten about the purse in the trunk of her vehicle that she found.” She advised she was going to look through it and try to find the owner. Police advised her she should have contacted the police but she advised she did not know the number nor where they were located. The suspect also “made no efforts” to notify the deputy that stopped by when he was at her address to relay a message on behalf of the officer. The suspect was ordered to return the purse. According to the report, the suspect had no criminal history and was given benefit of the doubt that she was being truthful. The suspect returned the purse to the police where the purse was checked by the victim. She advised everything was in her purse including $132 that she had in her wallet. No charges were pursued.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574