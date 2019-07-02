Wilmington police reports: Domestics, menacing, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 11:01 a.m. on June 26, a man contacted police advising his wallet was stolen out of his car while parked at his residence on Louise Street. He advised his ID, $11 in cash, his SSN card, and bank cards were stolen.

• At 6:57 p.m. on June 26, a female called authorities and advised that she believed someone had tampered with her vehicle. She advised she parked her vehicle along the curb in front of the 300 block of South Walnut Street. The next day the vehicle did not have brakes and was making a clanking noise. The caller believes that her neighbors tampered with her vehicle due to “ongoing incidents.” Police requested the caller have the vehicle looked at by a mechanic and call back. The officer also advised he would send an email out to other officers for an extra patrol.

• At 7:42 p.m. on June 26, police arrested a 30-year-old Midland female after responding to the 800 block of Fife Avenue on a domestic dispute. According to the report, police made contact with the suspect who sustained an injury to her mouth. She advised she and a 38-year-old female resident were arguing, and the resident took the suspect’s phone and struck her. She advised the resident was upset because someone was arrested and she blamed the suspect. According to the report, the suspect’s mouth was bleeding but she advised she was uncertain if she wanted charges. Dispatch advised the suspect had an active warrant for her arrest within the pickup. Police placed her in handcuffs and transported to the Sheriff’s Office without incident.

• Police responded to a business on South South Street in reference to a theft at 9:04 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 25-year-old Leesburg female who advised her vehicle was left overnight at a business on West Main Street. Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, the vehicle was broken into. She advised she was notified by the company and they advised they made a police report. She stated the company also advised there was a video of the incident for the reporting officer. Police were unable to locate a report referencing the vehicle break-in. The victim advised a pair of RayBan sunglasses with blue lenses and a black pair of Oakleys were taken from the vehicle.

• At 10:14 p.m. on June 26, police responded to Ohio State Highway Patrol in reference to a menacing report. Upon arrival, police made contact with a 33-year-old New Vienna male who advised a male had made threats to kill his daughter while on a call via SnapChat. He advised multiple witnesses heard the threats made and advised of a black vehicle with the badges removed, the front license plate spray-painted and a temporary tag not registered to the vehicle. The victim stated the male driving this vehicle is a white male who is in possession of multiple stolen firearms and allegedly dating a juvenile in which he has assaulted on multiple occasions. He advised she is unrelated to the threats but the suspect and his “gang” made of a few subjects — including a 19-year-old male — have been harassing him. The victim advised he did not wish to pursue charges at this time but requested the first initial suspect to cease contact with him. The victim advised the suspect with the vehicle attempted to sell a firearm and gave authorities two addresses the vehicle parks at.

• At 11:09 p.m. on June 26, a 39-year-old male reported his dog was stolen at the 800 block of Fife Avenue. A 38-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:57 a.m. on June 27, emergency units were dispatched to a possible overdose at the 200 block of Linden Avenue. Units found a 44-year-old Sabina male with shallow breathing but with a pulse. The fire department arrived and gave the subject Narcan and transported the subject to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 4:54 a.m. on June 27, police responded to a property damage report at a business on Grant Street. A lock box was listed as stolen with a folding knife and a latent print card being recovered, taken as evidence.

• At 11:29 a.m. on June 27, a 42-year-old female reported that someone damaged her sport utility vehicle at her Fulton Street residence. Police observed the damage on the driver side of the vehicle. The caller advised that she wanted me to put in the report that a 37-year-old male was responsible because “she has a court case with him,” according to the report. The officer asked the caller if she observed the male damage her vehicle and she said no. “I advised (the caller) that I am not going to say that (the male subject) damaged her vehicle just because she has a court case with him,” the officer says in his report.

• At 5:59 p.m. on June 27, police received a report of a 19-year-old female being harassed via phone by a 40-year-old male.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old male after responding to a trespassing and disorderly report at a restaurant on Rombach Avenue at 10:44 p.m. on June 27. Police did not locate him upon arrival but observed the suspect riding his bike in the restaurant’s drive-thru. Once the vehicle stop was completed, the bike was transported to the department, tagged, and placed into the sally port.

• At 8:25 a.m. on June 28, police received a report of fraud at a bank on Rombach Avenue. The report lists a 61-year-old female as the victim and a 29-year-old female as the victim, both from Chillicothe.

• At 4:40 p.m. on June 28, units responded to the 100 block of Woodland Drive in reference to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police made with the caller, a 55-year-old male. He advised he and his son, age 19, got into an argument and his son “swung on him.” He advised no one hit anyone and his son departed. The caller advised he did not want anything done but did not want his son to return.

• At 5:51 p.m. on June 28, a 28-year-old male reported his 2011 Ford Fista was stolen from his residence at the 200 block of West Birdsall Street. A 43-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:05 p.m. on June 28, a 34-year-old reported his Stihl weed eater was stolen from his residence at the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.

• At 12:09 a.m. on June 29, a 29-year-old female reported her ID, SSN card, and bank card were stolen. A 37-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• At 11:31 a.m. on June 29, a 65-year-old male reported that sometime overnight his utility trailer was stolen from his residence at the 200 block of West Vine Street.

• Police responded to an assault report at a nursing/rehab facility on Hale Street at 4:39 p.m. on June 29. A 60-year-old Sabina female is listed as the victim.

• At 6:11 p.m. on June 29, a 65-year-old Peebles male reported a 2018 red Kia Seoul was from a car rental facility on Rombach Avenue. A 32-year-old Hillsboro male is listed as the suspect.

• At 2:45 a.m. on June 30, police received a report of an assault at the 400 block of South Wall Street. The report lists a 30-year-old female as the victim and a 34-year-old male as the suspect.

• At 6:43 p.m. on June 30, police received a theft report from a 49-year-old female that took place at the 1200 block of Rombach Avenue. The report lists $100 cash, “several” debit cards, and a Michael Kors wallet being stolen.

• At 6:58 p.m. on June 30, police received a report of a picnic table in the park on North South Street being damaged.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg