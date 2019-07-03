Register for Kids & Company’s Rising Star Drama Camp

The 9th annual Kids & Company Rising Star Drama Camp will be held July 15-19 at the Wilmington College Kelly Center.

This week-long theatre-intensive camp welcomes children 6 to 10 years of age and meets from 9 a.m.-noon each day. There will be a showcase at noon on Friday for parents and family to attend.

Rising Star Drama Camp offers children the chance to create their own costumes, write their own plays, and act in them as well.

For the second year, Karie Gipson and The Gigglebox Theatre Experience will be leading the camp.

She is a passionate child educator with a background in children’s puppet theater and children’s education. From 1999 to 2007 she was an actor, director, and consultant for Madcap Productions Puppet Theater in Cincinnati.

Karie has a B.A. in Theatre from Wilmington College.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants so send in your application as soon as possible. Scholarships are still available.

Applications are available at For A Song & A Story and online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany or by calling Lois Hock at Wilmington College at 937-481-229. A participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 11.

Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, Pyle Center Box 1211, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington College, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Generous corporate and individual support benefits the kids who participate in Kids & Company’s camps and performances. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Rising-Star-Peoples-Bank-check-2018.jpg Generous corporate and individual support benefits the kids who participate in Kids & Company’s camps and performances. Courtesy photo

Kids & Company event July 15-19