Throwback Wednesday: WHS Class of ‘46 at 50

Editor’s Note: Since the News Journal doesn’t publish on July 4, here’s an early version of Throwback Thursday.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 3, 1963:

National headlines

• “U.S. Far Ahead of Soviets in Nuclear Arms Stockpile”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — High U.S. officials believe the United States is far ahead of Russia in numbers of nuclear weapons, despite strong Soviet efforts to catch up… An analysis prepared for the U.S. Disarmament Agency last year estimated that this country has some 40,000 nuclear warheads and bombs.

Five months ago, Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara told Congress he believes this force the country mounts today ‘can survive a Soviet attack with sufficient power to destroy the Soviet Union’.”

• “Accused Assassin to Face Hearing”

“JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Byron de la Beckwith goes before a state judge today for arraignment on murder charges in the sniper slaying of Negro civil rights leader Medgar W. Evers. A Hinds County grand jury — composed of 17 white men and one Negro — returned the indictment Tuesday. Beckwith, 42, who was wounded with the Marine Corps at Tarawa during World War II, is being held without bond.”

Locally

• “Children’s Horse Show Winners Are Named”

“Winners were announced today in the children’s horse show, held Friday at Jack Maher’s Arena on Polk Road near Sabina. They included: Paul Glass of Sabina with Buddy; Gail Eickenhorst of Wilmington with Telstar; Martin Woodruff of Sabina with Sky Rocket; Brenda Brice of Wilmington (no horse listed); Kathy Louderback of Wilmington with Hank; Gregg Woodruff of Sabina with King; Tom Sheley of Sabina with Ted; Bob Schneder of Martinsville with Flame; Carol Fife of Wilmington with Jim; Gary Young of Wilmington with Dude and with Chance; Earl Schneder of Martinsville with Trigger; Carl Burden of Wilmington with Starbuck; Richard Stanforth of Wilmington with Bud; and Nile Burden of Wilmington with Beauty.

• Stitching Teens 4-H Club met including Madline Rose, Vivienne Moyer, Barbara Whitaker and Karen Carder. Pattern Pals 4-H met including Kathy Kemper, Joan Lundy, Patty Garlock, Cheryl Moss, Brenda Drummond, Sharon Slyby and Anna Swain.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Tammy and the Doctor” with Sandra Dee and Peter Fonda; at the drive-in was “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” with Glenn Ford and Shirley Jones.