SOESC to assist BLS in treasurer search

The Blanchester Board of Education has selected the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to assist with the selection of their next Treasurer, according to a news release from the SOESC.

The SOESC has many years of experience in assisting boards of education with superintendent and treasurer searches. Over the past several years, the SOESC has assisted Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Fairfield, and Blanchester Local Schools with their Superintendent searches along with Clinton-Massie Local and Hillsboro City Schools with their Treasurer searches.

“We have a vested interest in finding the best possible Treasurer for Blanchester Local and will work with the new Treasurer in continuing to provide high quality educational experiences for all the students who attend Blanchester Local Schools,” stated Beth Justice, Superintendent, SOESC.

The position has been advertised with numerous professional educational organizations, and sent by email to subscribers of selected educational email lists. The application deadline is set for July 11, 2019 and is planned that the position will be filled effective August 20, 2019.

For more information regarding the Treasurer search for Blanchester Local visit: www.southernohioesc.org.

