Municipal court judge hands down decisions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 24 and June 28, 2019:

• Austin Martin, 24, of Wilmington, theft, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 270 days in jail, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs. The offenses were amended from robbery charges. Martin must take part in supervised probation.

• Dallas Wright, 33, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (172 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Wright must take part in supervised probation and is to report to it upon release from the Highland County Jail. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• David Valentine, 41, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Valentine must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Adam Taylor, 36, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 26, 2019 to June 26, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Taylor must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend costs of DIP program. Driving privileges granted effective July 11, 2019. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Addam Shaeffer, 34, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 27, 2019 to June 26, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Shaeffer must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and 40 hours of community service. If compliant, the court will suspend a portion of the fines and costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 12, 2019. Additional charges of going 73 in a 55 mph speed zone, an additional O.V.I., and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Amanda Bradley, 31, of Washington Court House, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Bradley must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and take part in supervised probation.Two additional drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.

• Taylor Prestwood, 23, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Prestwood must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with them.

• Heather Cole, 24, drug instrument possession, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Cole must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim and their residence. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Jennifer Bair, 47, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Bair must write a letter of apology to the victim and take part in supervised probation.

• Xavier Jones, 22, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail (38 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jones must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Stephen Lewis II, 40, of Clarksville, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Lewis must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Christopher Collmer, 39, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Collmer must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Telephones were returned to the defendant.

By John Hamilton

