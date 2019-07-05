Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, June 19. Critical: Package of raw bacon stored above bottles of juice and water in the fresh food retail reach-in cooler. Person in charge removed. Corrected. Package of raw bacon was for sale and was not labeled for retail sale. PIC removed. Corrected.

Container of corn meal, dispensing container of caramel cappuccino, sauces missing common name labels. Self-closures (hinges) are not effective on front 2 doors. Microwave on beverage counter is not commercial or NSF certified (or similar). Splatter on top surface (inside) microwave on beverage counter. Spillage accumulated in bottom of fresh food retail reach-in cooler. Lights in kitchen section not working. Bottom threshold of door at private storage is not in good repair or easy to clean. Rear of building has excess pipe, maintenance items and tall weeds. PIC certifications unavailable for each PIC per work shift.

• Caesar Creek Pizza & Subs, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, June 22. Critical: Person in charge was not able to demonstrate knowledge (of TCS holding temperatures). Powder sugar dispenser has product accumulations and discolorations. PIC to clean. Tabletop can opener has food residues on blade. PIC to remove and clean. Bags of chopped bacon, sausage missing date marks. PIC stated they will discard. Cheese sauce 85°F (Hot TCS foods must be 135°F or above).

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Beverage cup with no lid on food prep surface. Discarded. Shakers with seasonings missing common name label. handle of ice scoop in ice. PIC corrected. Ice bucket stored on floor (2). Equipment is not being used per manufacturer specifications (hot holding equipment). Small box freezer — approved equipment? Microwave is household-use only; additionally, plastic cover is damaged over push buttons. remove for easier cleaning. Dust accumulated on wall fan. First aid for food choking poster not posted.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, June 22. Critical: Cherries 50°F; thermometer 50°F in prep cooler. Person in charge removed.

Handle of scoop found stored in ice, popcorn and candy toppings. Prep cooler storing milk is not maintaining 41°F or less and ice is starting to accumulate in equipment. Light nonworking (ceiling). Acoustic (absorbent) ceiling tiles in use (surface must be smooth and easy to clean).

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, June 22. Critical: Trays of raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in two-door cooler. Person in charge moved.

Dispensing containers of cappuccino equipment missing common name labels. Not all food handlers wearing hair restraints. Doors of cabinets of stainless steel cabinets discolored/ease of cleaning?

• Connie’s Country Market & Deli, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington, June 22. Critical: Dates missing on open packages of deli meat. Person in charge added dates/corrected.

Packaged foods for retail sale (on-site) missing unit of measurement for weight.

• Ahresty Wilmington – MC2, 2627 US 68, Wilmington, June 21. 1 cold food unit, microwaves, 2 coffee units. License posted.

• Ahresty Wilmington – MC1, 2627 US 68, Wilmington, June 21. 2 cold food, 1 frozen food, 2 coffee units, 8 microwaves. License posted.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 21. Follow-up. Grease interceptor replaced and corrected. Hot water at hand sink. Thanks for cooperation.

• Alma’s Amish Cheese Barn, 7810 SR 73 W, Wilmington. Gloves, thermometers, test strips, sanitizer and hat available.

