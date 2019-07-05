Four bands to ‘Rock the Block’ in downtown Wilmington July 27

WILMINGTON — Wilmington will be rockin’ the block in just three weeks.

The second annual Rock the Block presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is set for Saturday, July 27.

It begins at 4 p.m. with the pre-party on the Clinton County stage on Main Street featuring Reeking Havoc as well as Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Tribute Band.

Then, inside the historic Murphy Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. will be the bands Rockstar and the ’80s-’90s hair-band Steelheart taking the 101-year-old stage. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Clinton County CVB Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott told the News Journal that since the CVB started the event and it was a success, they are reprising it this year.

Valentine-Scott added that the proceeds — as in 2018 — will go the Murphy Theatre.

There are a few differences between this year’s event and last year’s inaugural one.

She describes it as a little festival.

“The street will be closed down [to traffic], so it’ll be open to the public as opposed to last year,” she said.

“Obviously we’re going to have entertainers, but we’ll also have food vendors and craft vendors. There’ll be a beer garden by Energize Clinton County. We had beer last time, but the garden is brand new.”

The tented beer garden area will offer visitors a place to have a seat, enjoy a drink and listen to music.

Speaking of music, the ’80s/’90s music theme seems to resonate with attendees.

“We wanted to stay true to that,” she said. “We’re open to revamping it down the line, but right now we want to stay true to the way this started.”

Outside of helping raise money for the Murphy Theatre, she believes another aspect of its success is that it’s simply different.

“It’s fun, it’s something locals have not done before,” she said. “Plus we have a lot of visitors, and I think to have something of a national act come in and perform at a historic theatre was kind of a big hit.”

For tickets, go online to www.themurphytheatre.org/tickets or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

CVB: More music set

• Jeep Jam on Aug. 16-18 will feature the country-rap duo The Lacs, country group Soul Circus Cowboys, and Dayton-based country singer Ashley Martin.

• Then wrapping things up in late summer with the Corn Festival from Sept. 6-8, Washington Court House’s Johnny Lawless will take the stage on Friday, and national country-rock band Confederate Railroad will finish things off on Saturday.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

