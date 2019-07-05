Fair: Work before play

Bane-Welker Equipment had its usual impressive display of inventory set up to show at the Clinton County Fair early in the week.

New signs at the entrances to the Clinton County Fairgrounds were being installed by workers from Abbott Image Solutions Wednesday afternoon.

At Tuesday’s display booth setup at the Junior Fair Building, from left, Bella Mahanes, 8, and Gwen Smith, 3, enjoy popcorn amid all the bustle.

Earlier this week local youth and adults set up display booths for 4-H clubs and FFA chapters inside the Junior Fair Building on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The theme is “Fair through the decades. The members may change, but the values stay the same.” In the foreground Kensey Parker of the Muddy Boots 4-H Club tries her hand on a typewriter from bygone days.

Cadence Setty, left foreground, came to the fairgrounds Friday to get a participant wristband. She is a member of the Pork Pride 4-H Club. Tara Mason, right foreground, a staffer with the Clinton County Agricultural Society, assists with a wristband for Setty.

Food vendors get ready Friday afternoon for the start of the fair on Saturday.

An amusement ride named “Cliff Hanger” may be for the more adventurous. On Friday it sat quiet and still on a trailer.

Wilmington Donatos franchise owner Doug DeVilbiss, standing, sets up a booth to sell pizzas and drinks to fair-goers, continuing the business’ annual presence at the Clinton County Fair. Driving by in a golf cart is Fairboard President Scot Gerber.

It takes a lot of work to prepare for and set up the county fair. That includes amusement rides that are hauled in and then fixed in position. The 2019 Clinton County Fair begins Saturday, July 6 and runs through next Saturday, July 13. Come one, come all to the fair.