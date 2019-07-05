Clinton County’s Caroline Rhude, Mason Snyder named to All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

COLUMBUS — The All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir have announced their membership for the 2019 Ohio State Fair, including two Clinton County young people.

The Clinton Countians are Caroline Rhude for the All-Ohio State Fair Band, and Mason Snyder for the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band was founded in 1925 and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir was founded in 1963. The Band and Choir are composed of a total of 402 superior musicians (226 in the band, 176 in the choir), hailing from 71 counties and more than 150 high schools across Ohio.

A true testament to the musical talents of young Ohioans, these members bring joy to fair-goers throughout the 12-day event, performing approximately 200 times in full.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band, directed by Brian W. Dodd, is made up of students ranging from grades 9-12. Members of the band learn more than 50 pieces of concert music to prepare for the Fair, and their traditional performance of John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever!” that closes each of their performances.

The All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, directed by Dr. Jon C. Peterson, sings between six and eight concerts each day during the Fair, marching up to 10 miles a day to various performance sites around the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center.

Members of both the Band and Choir are selected based on a number of factors including student ability and recommendation from choir or band directors.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir will perform a free joint concert on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. in the WCOL Celeste Center in addition to daily performances.