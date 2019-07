An event time listed in the “Grandstand Attractions & Entertainment” schedule in the official Fair Book and in a News Journal article July 3 was incorrect. The NTPA Regional National Truck & Tractor Pull event on Saturday, July 13 will start at 6:30 p.m. (not the listed 7 p.m.). The introductions will begin about 6:15 p.m., and a flag-raising about 6 p.m.