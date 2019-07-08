CC Sheriff’s reports: Domestic incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:01 p.m. on June 26, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Jonesboro Road in Martinsville on a reported domestic dispute. According to the report, it was determined a female family member had struck 57-year-old male resident with a blunt object causing apparent minor injuries. Deputies took a black metal rod as evidence.

• At 8:12 p.m. on June 26, a 36-year-old Clarksville female arrived at the station to report unauthorized use of her vehicle. According to the report, the incident took place at her residence on Nauvoo Road with her sibling being the suspect.

• At 11:37 p.m. on June 26, police received a criminal damages reports at the 1-99 block of West Main Street in Clarksville. According to the report, a 36-year-old Morrow male blames a female subject he recently broke up with for damages done to a vehicle. The female in question then blamed the male of stealing some of her clothes.

• At 3:45 p.m. on June 23, deputies received a report of two cashiers at a restaurant on U.S. 68 Northbeing scammed out of $200 from the registers by two subjects.

By John Hamilton

