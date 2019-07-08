CC municipal court dispositions rendered

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 24 and June 28, 2019:

• Brandon Geerken, 44, of Morrow, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Geerken must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Adam Taylor, 36, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended). Taylor must take part in supervised probation. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Sharon Stanley, 55, of Goshen, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Samia Byrd, 20, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Noah Zurface, 21, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Adam Amerman, 43, of Centerville, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Mark Melleby, 34, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Casey Hines, 39, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dickie Hayslip Jr., 47, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A fictitious registration charge was dismissed.

• Shannon Ison, 44, of Riverside, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of theft and assault were dismissed.

• Jacob Bogart, 27, of West Chester, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bogart.

• Kyle McGlone, 25, of Grove City, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by McGlone.

• David Zitney, 53, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, failure to control, fined $30, assessed $375 court costs. The cases were waived by Zitney.

• Eunlim Kim, 20, of Rochester, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Kim.

• Robert Wilder, 22, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of property. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Sentencing stayed.

