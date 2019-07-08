Blan PD: Driver stopped, flees scene, arrested

BLANHCESTER — A local man was arrested after police said he fled a traffic stop and then used profanity to a police dispatcher as well as to officers.

According to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, shortly after midnight on July 4, Ptl. Micah Day stopped a pick-up truck in an alley off of N. Wright Street for a traffic violation.

“As soon as the truck stopped, the driver jumped out and fled on foot,” stated Reinbolt. “Ptl. Day recognized the driver as Richard Ross, age 19, of Orchard Circle. There were two other people in the truck, neither of whom fled, and who were found to be 16 and 17 years old, respectively.”

“Sgt. Mowen arrived in response to Ptl. Day’s call for assistance. The two people who remained in the truck were interviewed, and also identified Ross as the driver who fled,” Reinbolt continued. “A small amount of marijuana was found in the truck, and both teenagers admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.”

Reinbolt added that Sgt. Mowen noticed a cellphone lying on the ground near the driver’s door of the truck. The truck was towed and the teenagers were released.

“About an hour later, a man phoned the Sheriff’s Office communications desk, said he was looking for his cellular phone and used profanity toward the dispatcher,” said Reinbolt. “He also mentioned that he was standing at the Blanchester police station at the time.

“Ptl. Day drove to the police station, where he found the caller was Richard Ross. Ross was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid operator’s license,” said Reinbolt. “Ross was insulting, used profanity toward the officers, and asserted he was innocent.”

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail where he was incarcerated. Ross will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court, Reinbolt said.

Ross https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_ross.jpg Ross