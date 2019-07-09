Rotary welcomes new president

The Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant President recently welcomed its new president and thanked the outoing president.

Dan Evers stated that he very much enjoyed his service year and all the great things he learned about Rotary.

He stated that he celebrated the great things that Wilmington Rotary does in our community and said there has been no greater gift then to be part of group that provides “Service above Self”.”

Dan also thanked all Rotarians and their service to Rotary, and spoke about how much members do for Rotary and give to our community. He went on to say that he is proud to have us as friends.

Dan then introduced the 2019-2020 Wilmington Rotary President, Katherine Harrison Tigar.

Katherine thanked Dan for his willingness to meet often for coffee to discuss things about Rotary. She also thanked the club for embracing her and her Haiti project, and she said she is looking forward to the new Rotary year.

Dan Evers, Past President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, passing the gavel to Katherine Harrison-Tigar, Incoming President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_IMG_0367.jpg Dan Evers, Past President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, passing the gavel to Katherine Harrison-Tigar, Incoming President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Courtesy photo