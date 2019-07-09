Register for Kids & Co. drama camp

The 25th annual Kids & Company Drama Camp will be held July 29 through Aug. 2 at the Boyd Cultural Arts Center at Wilmington College.

This week-long theatre intensive camp welcomes kids and teens 11 to 17 years of age and meets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The week’s activities will conclude with a special Friday afternoon performance in the Heiland Theater of the Boyd Cultural Arts Center for their family and friends.

This year’s camp will be lead by Lois A. Hock, Professor of Theatre at Wilmington College. Camp sessions will also be taught by Ken and Tara Lydy, Timothy Larrick and Cole Hough as well as others.

Guest artists and drama camp staff will teach special sessions during the week on acting, stage combat, dance, singing, theatre games, costumes and makeup.

Applications are available at For A Song and A Story in Wilmington or online at http://bit.ly/KidsandCompany.

An application and participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 25. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, Pyle Center Box 1211, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington College, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Enrollment is limited to 35 participants so send in your application as soon as possible! Scholarships are still available. Call for details at 937-725-8449 OR 937-481-2293.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Kids-and-Co-logo.jpg