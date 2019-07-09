Visit the Ohio State Fair on a budget

COLUMBUS – Visiting the Ohio State Fair on a budget is possible with the discount days offered July 24 through Aug. 4.

Whether you are looking for a summer date, family adventure or the chance to experience the best Ohio has to offer, there’s no excuse to miss out with these deals. Plan ahead and purchase discounted advance gate admission tickets through Aug. 4 for $6 online from Ticketmaster or from one of our retail outlets, including Kroger and participating AAA locations with AAA membership.

Save with discounted advance Midway ride-all-day wristband vouchers through July 23 for $20 online from Ticketmaster or from Kroger.

In addition, take advantage of special days offered at this year’s Ohio State Fair.

Special Days:

Wednesday, July 24:

Pepsi presents WSYX/WTTE Opening Day with $3 admission until 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 25:

Telhio and Ronald McDonald House Charities Day where when you bring one of the following “wish list” items per person to a booth outside the gates, you’ll receive a voucher good for $3 admission before 6 p.m.: new packages of sandwich or snack baggies, kitchen trash bags, aluminum foil, plastic food wrap or canned food. All donations will support families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

WOSU Kids Day will also happen where patrons can join WOSU Public Media from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Central Park for a chance to meet your favorite PBS KIDS® characters including Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, Clifford, Nature Cat, Jet Propulsion and Luna from Let’s Go Luna. Enjoy family-friendly activities and check out a live radio broadcast.

Friday, July 26:

Meijer Day, patrons can spend $100 at Meijer between July 12 – July 26 and receive two free admission tickets by showing your dated receipt at a booth outside the entrance gates on this day only.

Saturday, July 27:

Molina Healthcare Day when the state fair will proudly provide affordable and quality healthcare to families and individuals covered by government programs for over 30 years. Check out the Molina Healthcare Kid Zone on this day in Central Park.

Sunday, July 28:

Veterans & Military Day when veterans and active military are given free admission with appropriate identification.

Buckeye Health Plan Day. Buckeye Health Plan is committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time through affordable and reliable healthcare plans. Join Buckeye from 10:30 a.m. – noon on this day at the Main Street Stage for a Kid’s Fitness Challenge. Participating kids will get fit and have a chance to win a bike and other fun prizes.

Monday, July 29:

NBC4 Family Discount Day. On this day, until 6 p.m., adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a hand stamp. After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride. Support NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack Drive for a deeper discount and to help a great cause. Each adult that brings a backpack stuffed with back-to-school supplies (like highlighters, pencils, crayons and paper) will get in for $4 – half of the already discounted rate.

Tuesday, July 30:

On Senior Day, seniors ages 60 and up can enjoy reduced admission of just $4 at the gate all day long. In addition, all fairgoers are invited to enjoy the free John Denver Tribute concert featuring Ted Vigil in the WCOL Celeste Center at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31:

IKORCC Day is for All Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters members who present their membership card to a booth outside the entrance gate. They will receive vouchers for each member in their family for discounted admission of $4 each.

Sensory-Friendly Morning presented by White Castle, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. During this time organizers will turn down the lights and volume to make the Ohio State Fair more sensory-friendly in partnership with OCALI. Ride the rides with no flashing lights or music, visit the Fair’s many educational and sensory activities, take a break in a quiet room, or use our accessibility guide to find a Fair opportunity that suits you.

Thursday, Aug. 1:

On AAA Member Day, AAA members can show a current membership card at a booth outside entrance gates to receive $4 admission vouchers for each member in your party.

Friday, Aug. 2:

On Ohio Lottery Day, patrons 18 and over may present a non-winning Ohio Lottery ticket at a booth outside entrance gates to receive one $4 admission voucher.

Saturday, Aug. 3:

“811 Day sponsored by Marathon Pipe Line.” On this day Marathon Pipe Line proudly welcomes everyone to the Fair today and reminds them to ALWAYS call 811 before digging.

The Ohio State Fair’s Media Guide is available now at www.ohiostatefair.com/media-registration.

Check out printable food vendor coupons at ohiostatefair.com to save on many delightful Fair food options. Once at the Fair, enjoy free entertainment at a number of different locations. Stop by the Main Street Stage or United Healthcare Gazebo Stage to catch musicians, comedians, magicians and more. Stroll through the Natural Resources Park and explore numerous exhibits that are fun for all ages. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.