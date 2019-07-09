More Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 8:34 p.m. on July 4, police responded to the 100 block of Jodie Lane in reference to the mailbox being destroyed. On arrival, a 68-year-old female resident stated she found her mailbox in several pieces on the ground. According to the report, police located cardboard pieces similar to that of fireworks on the ground. “It appears someone destroyed the mailbox with an explosive device,” the report states. A neighbor observed the damage and found a slightly used mailbox and would set it up for the resident.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old female after responding to a domestic situation on West Sugartree Street at 6:06 p.m. on July 5. According to the report, police seized a meth pipe, a digital scale, and hypodermic needles.

• At 6:06 a.m. on July 6, a 41-year-old male reported his cell phone, some medication, and a bag of clothes were stolen from his apartment on East Locust Street. The victim believes a 27-year-old male was responsible.

• At 8:44 a.m. on July 6, a 48-year-old male reported his weed cutter and leaf blower — both Stihl brand — were stolen from his residence on Wayne Road sometime in the early morning.

• At 6:10 p.m. on July 7, a 38-year-old male reported two Ford Econoline vans were damaged at a church on West Locust Street.

• At 7:16 p.m. on July 7, a 29-year-old Lebanon female reported $3 in loose change was stolen from her vehicle while it was at the 1000 block of Preston Drive. Later at 8:36 p.m., a 46-year-old female reported $5 in loose change being stolen from her vehicle while it was at her residence on Lawnview Drive.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old female for alleged assault and criminal mischief at 9:08 p.m. on July 7 at the 100 block of North Wall Street. A 19-year-old male is listed as the victim and a Buick tail light was listed as being damaged.

• At 9:22 p.m. on July 7, officers responded to the 1-99 block of Lawnview Drive in reference to a vehicle being broken into and money stolen. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 70-year-old female resident, who advised sometime between the night her vehicle was broken into and roughly $33 was taken. The victim advised her driver side door has not been locking and there was a bike track in the grass leading up to her vehicle. Officers observed the tracks and found they went to Fife Avenue where the tracks vanished.

• At 11:09 p.m. on July 7, a 33-year-old male reported his 20-inch bright pink bike, with pink LED lights, and a red and white light was stolen. The victim believes it may have been taken by two male subjects.

• At 11:28 p.m. on July 7, a 33-year-old male reported he was assaulted by his 20-year-old girlfriend at her residence on Grant Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

