Throwback Thursday: Paint the town ‘Reds’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 11, 1964:

National headlines

• “Scranton Supports Battle Against Odds”

“Barry Backing Chiefly Pro”

“SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supporters seeking to win the Republican presidential nomination for Gov. William W. Scranton are waging a spirited battle to undercut the mountainous delegate strength amassed by Sen. Barry Goldwater. they claim the Arizonan’s backing comes from the ‘professional politicians’ rather than the grass roots.”

“Barry’s Lead Looms Large”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — “Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona apparently has built up an insurmountable lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. … the Associated Press survey of 1,308 delegates to next week’s GOP convention showed this first-ballot breakdown at the end of the final pre-convention week: Goldwater 728; William W. Scranton 165; Nelson A. Rockefeller 102; Henry Cabot Lodge 445; Margaret Chase Smith 15; Richard M. Nixon 1; favorite sons 47; and uncommitted 205.

Locally

• Pictured dancing at the “Lively Soda Set Splash” at the Snow Hill Country Club Pool were Bill Galvin and Virginia Kocher and Mike Borton and Patty Goodman; seated during a quieter moment were Charmaine Chenoweth, Laura Minton, Mrs. Peterson and Steve Marsh. Chaperones pictured were Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Carr, Dr. and Mrs. Foster J. Boyd and Mr. and Mrs. Harry S. Miars.

• “Unheard of in slow-pitch softball, Bill Marine Ford held Cincinnati Milling Machine Co. to one hit and no runs in a 14-0 game at Williams Park Friday night.” Fraternal Order of Police defeated American Legion Post 49 by a score of 11-8. Randall Company defeated the Nike Battery squad 5-3. Sheeter’s 5&10 defeated Irwin Auger Bit 11-4 in pony league action behind the “fabulous control” of Gordon Rulon. Neil Murphy pitched a shutout as Weathervane Dry Cleaners downed Dairy Queen in the 11-12 year-old league 5-0, while Jack & Jill downed Farm Bureau 7-3.

• The Wayne Producers 4-H Club met at the township building led by Ken Danes and Brian Terrell. The Mount Pleasant Bouncing Buckaroos met led by Candy Cammack and Nile Burden. Big Barks 4-H Club met at the fairgrounds led by Jeff Clark and Debbie Green.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In was “Flipper’s New Adventure” and coming soon was “The Longest Day.”

• An ad for the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant in Wilmington touted their Freckles Sandwich with ground beef, melted cheese, bacon, tartar sauce and dill pickle, “A Treat the Whole Family Will Enjoy.”