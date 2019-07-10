Some good clean fun at the fair

On Monday through Friday of fair week, an activity is held 2 p.m. on the fairgrounds for Cloverbuds (youngsters 5 to 8). On Tuesday, it was time to make and chase and burst bubbles.

Though it was a Cloverbud event for kids 5 to 8, the 2019 Clinton County Junior Fair Queen Myah Jones, left background, couldn’t resist joining in on the bubble-making fun.