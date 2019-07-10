More results from the 2019 fair

Results from the 2019 Clinton County Fair for Sunday, July 7 include:

Clothing Awards

Clothing for Your Career, sponsored by Kramer Myers Insurance 1st place Carrie Robinson

Look Great for Less, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co, 1st place Anna Garnai

Loungewear, sponsored by Kramer Myers Insurance, 1st place Liza Duncan, 2nd Melanie Harner, 3rd Allison Houseman.

Sew Fun, sponsored by Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Board 1st Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd Annamae Huddleston, 3rd Bailey Nicely

Sundresses and Jumpers sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, 1st Annamae Huddleston

Terrific Tops sponsored by Eric Keltner Family, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Alexis Murphy, 3rd Emily Arnold

Ready Set, Sew Active sponsored by Clinton Co. Pork Council Women 1st Courtney Parker, 2nd Brooklyn Niemeyer

Clothing for Middle School sponsored by Diana’s Shelties, Diana Henderson 1st Kensey Parker, 2nd Katie Synan

Sewing for Others sponsored by Martinsville Lions Club 1st Jenna Allemang, 2nd Sydney Doyle

Shopping Savvy sponsored by Fayette Veterinary Hospital LLC, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic

Sewing it with Wool sponsored by Clinton Co. Lamb and Fleece Kensey Parker

Best Overall Clothing Project, sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, Jenna Allemang

Seven Clues Construction- Jenna Allemang, Design- Courtney Parker, Fashion Addison Swope, Fit- Liza Duncan, Grooming-Lilly Pinkerton, Personable le Qualities-Allison Houseman, Posture and Poise-Kensey Parker.

Modeling Awards sponsored by Jason F Walt, CPA and David Hackney Family – Beginner Kensey Parker, Intermediate Katie Synan, Advanced Carrie Robinson

Foods Awards

Take a Break for Breakfast, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Kensey Parker, 3rd Grace Wiseman

Everyday Food & Fitness sponsored by Chris & Brooke Stingley 1st Own Koch

Snack Attack, sponsored by John & Lynn Deatherage 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Hayden Franek, 3rd Mia Hollingsworth, 4th Grace Adams, 5th Ava Nicely, 6th Leesha Cox.

Let’s Start Cooking, sponsored by Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Board, 1st Mileigh Hollingsworth, 2nd Jenny Anderson, 3rd Lillian Conger, 4th Elise Dennis, 5th Baylie Nicely, 6th Jackson Meisterhaus.

Grill Master, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Dallas Harner

Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co., 1st Carolyn Koch

Star Spangled Foods, sponsored by Burton Accounting, Rhonda Burton CPA 1st Leesha Cox, 2nd Rhyla Jordan

Pathways to Culinary Success, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Allison Houseman

Overall Foods Project sponsored by Ann Foxworthy – Danica Henderson

Locally Grown Foods sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Owen Koch, Locally Grown Foods sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, 2nd Allison Houseman

Best of Food Presentation -Hayden Franek, Knowledge-Danica Henderson, Menu- Elise Dennis, Personal Qualities – Allison Housemen, Tablesetting- Grace Adams

Family and Consumer Sciences Special Emphasis Projects

Family History Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Chris & Brooke Stingley, 1st Mikala Hatfield

The Laundry Project, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Tess Pringnitz, 2nd Kaylashae Moore 3rd Delaney Warnock, 4th Aiden Lynch

Its My Home, sponsored by the Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Carolyn Koch

Makeover My Space, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Jordan Collom, 2nd Madelyn Martin, 3rd Kaylashae Moore, 4th Peninah Latham

Becoming Money Wise, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Carolyn Koch

Creative Projects

Staying Healthy, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Stanley Chesney.

Keeping Fit, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Keirra Huston

First Aid in Action, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Haley Wheeler

Your Thoughts Matter, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Lexi Arehart-McBrayer

Club Leadership,, sponsored by Bee wild Honey Farm, 1st Lexi Arehart-McBrayer

Finding Your Voice: Public Speaking Made Easy, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm 1st Jennifer Anderson, 2nd Elise Dennis, 3rd Rhyla Jordan

My Favorite Things, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Katie Synan

Basic Archery sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Grace Wiseman, 2nd Leesha Cox, 3rd Colt Jamison, 4th Peninah Latham, 5th Cadence Setty

You Can Dig, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Owen Koch, Logan Fugate

Ohio Birds, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Michael Shobe

Safe Use of Guns, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Cadence Setty

Natural Resources Overall, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, Michael Shobe

Magic of Electricity, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Rory Jordan

Science of Flight, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Gabe Stewart

Solid Fuel Rocketry Master, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Eddie Huston

Electric Radio Controlled Vehicles, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Landon Dean

Knot Just Knots, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Ethan Rinehart

Arcs & Sparks, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Jack Stingley

Self Determined Overall Junior sponsored by Jason F Walt, CPA 1st Tess Pringnitz, 2nd Audrey Craig, 3rd Kaylee Craig

Self Determined Overall Senior sponsored by Jason F Wlat, CPA, 1st Hannah Gaines, 2nd Anna Garnai, 3rd Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, 4th Eddie Huston

Vet 1 From Airedales to Zebras, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Jacob Lansing, 2nd Emily Singleton.

Fair Booth Judging Results:

1st Ark-N-More 4H Club, 2nd Muddy Boots 4H Club, 3rd