More results from the 2019 fair

Results from the 2019 Clinton County Fair for Sunday, July 7 include:
Clothing Awards
Clothing for Your Career, sponsored by Kramer Myers Insurance 1st place Carrie Robinson
Look Great for Less, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co, 1st place Anna Garnai
Loungewear, sponsored by Kramer Myers Insurance, 1st place Liza Duncan, 2nd Melanie Harner, 3rd Allison Houseman.
Sew Fun, sponsored by Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Board 1st Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd Annamae Huddleston, 3rd Bailey Nicely
Sundresses and Jumpers sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, 1st Annamae Huddleston
Terrific Tops sponsored by Eric Keltner Family, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Alexis Murphy, 3rd Emily Arnold
Ready Set, Sew Active sponsored by Clinton Co. Pork Council Women 1st Courtney Parker, 2nd Brooklyn Niemeyer
Clothing for Middle School sponsored by Diana’s Shelties, Diana Henderson 1st Kensey Parker, 2nd Katie Synan
Sewing for Others sponsored by Martinsville Lions Club 1st Jenna Allemang, 2nd Sydney Doyle
Shopping Savvy sponsored by Fayette Veterinary Hospital LLC, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic
Sewing it with Wool sponsored by Clinton Co. Lamb and Fleece Kensey Parker
Best Overall Clothing Project, sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, Jenna Allemang
Seven Clues Construction- Jenna Allemang, Design- Courtney Parker, Fashion Addison Swope, Fit- Liza Duncan, Grooming-Lilly Pinkerton, Personable le Qualities-Allison Houseman, Posture and Poise-Kensey Parker.
Modeling Awards sponsored by Jason F Walt, CPA and David Hackney Family – Beginner Kensey Parker, Intermediate Katie Synan, Advanced Carrie Robinson
Foods Awards
Take a Break for Breakfast, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Kensey Parker, 3rd Grace Wiseman
Everyday Food & Fitness sponsored by Chris & Brooke Stingley 1st Own Koch
Snack Attack, sponsored by John & Lynn Deatherage 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Hayden Franek, 3rd Mia Hollingsworth, 4th Grace Adams, 5th Ava Nicely, 6th Leesha Cox.
Let’s Start Cooking, sponsored by Clinton Co. Jr. Fair Board, 1st Mileigh Hollingsworth, 2nd Jenny Anderson, 3rd Lillian Conger, 4th Elise Dennis, 5th Baylie Nicely, 6th Jackson Meisterhaus.
Grill Master, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Dallas Harner
Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co., 1st Carolyn Koch
Star Spangled Foods, sponsored by Burton Accounting, Rhonda Burton CPA 1st Leesha Cox, 2nd Rhyla Jordan
Pathways to Culinary Success, sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Allison Houseman
Overall Foods Project sponsored by Ann Foxworthy – Danica Henderson
Locally Grown Foods sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co. 1st Owen Koch, Locally Grown Foods sponsored by Ann Foxworthy, 2nd Allison Houseman
Best of Food Presentation -Hayden Franek, Knowledge-Danica Henderson, Menu- Elise Dennis, Personal Qualities – Allison Housemen, Tablesetting- Grace Adams
Family and Consumer Sciences Special Emphasis Projects
Family History Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Chris & Brooke Stingley, 1st Mikala Hatfield
The Laundry Project, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Tess Pringnitz, 2nd Kaylashae Moore 3rd Delaney Warnock, 4th Aiden Lynch
Its My Home, sponsored by the Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Carolyn Koch
Makeover My Space, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Jordan Collom, 2nd Madelyn Martin, 3rd Kaylashae Moore, 4th Peninah Latham
Becoming Money Wise, sponsored by Clinton Co. FCS Committee, 1st Carolyn Koch
Creative Projects
Staying Healthy, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Addison Swope, 2nd Stanley Chesney.
Keeping Fit, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Keirra Huston
First Aid in Action, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Haley Wheeler
Your Thoughts Matter, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Lexi Arehart-McBrayer
Club Leadership,, sponsored by Bee wild Honey Farm, 1st Lexi Arehart-McBrayer
Finding Your Voice: Public Speaking Made Easy, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm 1st Jennifer Anderson, 2nd Elise Dennis, 3rd Rhyla Jordan
My Favorite Things, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Katie Synan
Basic Archery sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Grace Wiseman, 2nd Leesha Cox, 3rd Colt Jamison, 4th Peninah Latham, 5th Cadence Setty
You Can Dig, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Owen Koch, Logan Fugate
Ohio Birds, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Michael Shobe
Safe Use of Guns, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Cadence Setty
Natural Resources Overall, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, Michael Shobe
Magic of Electricity, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Rory Jordan
Science of Flight, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Gabe Stewart
Solid Fuel Rocketry Master, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Eddie Huston
Electric Radio Controlled Vehicles, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Landon Dean
Knot Just Knots, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Ethan Rinehart
Arcs & Sparks, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Jack Stingley
Self Determined Overall Junior sponsored by Jason F Walt, CPA 1st Tess Pringnitz, 2nd Audrey Craig, 3rd Kaylee Craig
Self Determined Overall Senior sponsored by Jason F Wlat, CPA, 1st Hannah Gaines, 2nd Anna Garnai, 3rd Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, 4th Eddie Huston
Vet 1 From Airedales to Zebras, sponsored by Bee Wild Honey Farm, 1st Jacob Lansing, 2nd Emily Singleton.
Fair Booth Judging Results:
1st Ark-N-More 4H Club, 2nd Muddy Boots 4H Club, 3rd