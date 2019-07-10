CMHS Class of ‘69 to reunite

CM Class of ‘69 to reunite

Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50th Reunion Celebration at Hugh G. Heiland House, Wilmington College, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Spouses are welcome.

Catering will be provided by Rod’s Cafe. Please bring $15 cash per person.

Directions: Take Rombach Avenue toward Wilmington College, veer onto Fife Avenue in front of campus. Turn right onto Quaker Way. Park at first parking lot on left. A sidewalk will bring classmates to rear of Heiland House.

See Nan Muchmore on Facebook for further information.