Fair’s 4-H Rabbit Show champions

All first-place trophy winners from the 2019 Clinton County Fair 4-H Rabbit Show: from left, Emily Goodwin, Haley Hinkle, Marie Harner, Eli Caldwell, Carolyn Koch, Jace Doyle, the judge Dr. Chris Hayhow, Jayden Doyle, Jacob Lansing, Maddy Lawson, and Nicholas Lansing.
All first-place trophy winners from the 2019 Clinton County Fair 4-H Rabbit Show: from left, Emily Goodwin, Haley Hinkle, Marie Harner, Eli Caldwell, Carolyn Koch, Jace Doyle, the judge Dr. Chris Hayhow, Jayden Doyle, Jacob Lansing, Maddy Lawson, and Nicholas Lansing.