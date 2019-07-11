Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 S, Wilmington, June 25. Follow-up. Critical: Not all of the sauce bottles in walk-in on the make line and in reach-in prep cooler are properly dated. Outdated bottles of lite mayo, sweet onion, ranch and chipotle ranch in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler. All foods must be properly dated.

Freezer has ice accumulation on boxes, shelving and floor. Glass doors on make line prep cooler were dirty. Carpet in dry storage area is extremely dirty. Flooring is not smooth and easily to clean. These violations are all repeat violations that must be fixed immediately (4th violation on all).

Four previous violations corrected. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. July 16.

• The Donut Shop, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, June 22. Critical: Spray bottles of chemical cleaners (CLR, glass cleaner, Lysol, etc.) stored on top shelf in cabinet above coffee and soda. Person in charge relocated and corrected.

Sugar stored out of original packaging missing common name label. Stopper missing for sink at sanitize compartment. Hair restraint not worn when dispensing food to customers.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, July 1. Follow-up #2. Violations corrected. Thank you.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, July 1. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Container of cinnamon sugar mixture missing common name label. Handle of spoon found in cinnamon sugar container. Inner microwave has peeling coating/paint. Tape used as repair on counter above sink.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, June 26. Light nonworking in 3-door sliding reach-in cooler. Replacement lighting parts on order. All other violations corrected. Thank you for cooperation.

