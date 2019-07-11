Chatfield meets standards for accreditation

ST. MARTIN — The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has removed the sanction of probation for Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio.

HLC took this action based on the institution’s ability to demonstrate it now meets HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation, stated the public disclosure letter from HLC. Chatfield was placed on probation in June 2017 when it was determined to be out of compliance with HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation.

Accreditation by HLC, commonly known as “regional accreditation”, ensures that Chatfield students are eligible to take advantage of all federal and state financial aid programs and greatly enhances the transferability of credits earned at Chatfield to and from other regionally accredited colleges and universities.

Accreditation also validates the quality of a college as a whole, ranging from academic offerings and mission to support services for students, stated a media release from Chatfield.

In October 2018, a visiting team from HLC performed a comprehensive review and evaluation of Chatfield’s compliance with its criteria for accreditation. The team reviewed materials submitted by Chatfield prior to the visit and conducted extensive interviews on both Chatfield campuses with multiple stakeholders from the college, including students, faculty, staff, and board, as well as representatives of the larger community.

“Many people worked very hard for quite some time to prepare for this most recent visit from HLC. We are pleased to hear of such a positive outcome from this process. We also are grateful to all the members of the communities we serve who came out in support of Chatfield,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, Chatfield’s dean and chief academic officer.

Other regionally accredited institutions in Greater Cincinnati include the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Northern Kentucky University, Miami University, Mount St. Joseph University, Thomas More University, Indiana Wesleyan University and Wilmington College.

HLC will return for its next visit to Chatfield in 2021.

An open enrollment college, Chatfield College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in Brown County and Cincinnati. The Brown County campus is located at 20918 State Route 251, St. Martin.