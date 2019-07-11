Local young actress to perform in Holocaust drama at Aronoff in Cincinnati

A young actress from Clinton County will be performing in a Holocaust-based drama at the Aronoff Center Aug. 20-22 in the first half of a double feature.

Kivie Productions will present “Save a Soul, Save the World” in which an Orthodox Jewish Israeli teenager who is determined to save another young life earns himself a new beginning.

Local actress Raine Mari, age 9, will be playing the role of a young Jewish boy named Mottel who is abruptly taken from his father during the time of the Holocaust.

“The director intended to cast a young boy,” said Raine. “Then he contacted me and wanted to meet with me and tell me about his production and his vision. I’ve never played the role of a boy before, and accepted the job knowing it would help further my growth as an actor to be able to play different types of challenging roles.

“I’ve since been dubbed the ‘Young, Modern Yentl’ where Barbra Streisand also portrayed a male character in the 1983 musical film ‘Yentl’,” she added.

The second half of the double feature, “Grandma Rozi”, is a comedy about an eccentric Israeli grandma who makes a difference in her grandson’s life.

Both features are written and directed by Kalman Kivcovich.

Raine Mari has recently performed in productions such as the “Shrek Musical” at the La Comedia Dinner Theater, “The Wizard of Oz” at Covedale Center, and recently opened for Blessid Union of Souls at Blanchester’s Red, White & Blanchester Blue.

Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @RaineMariOnline.

Tickets for the Aronoff productions are available at www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/save-a-soul or call the box office at 513-621-2787

Tickets are $20 for all seats.

Raine Mari https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_raine-mari.jpg Raine Mari