Fellows program: A fountain for youth

The 2019 class of Clinton Community Fellows was introduced this week to the Clinton County commissioners. The Clinton Community Fellows program continues as the first established program in the county working to attract and retain the best and brightest young leaders in this community. Founded in 2009, the 10-week summer fellowship matches emerging young leaders with meaningful projects serving local businesses, non-profits, and local government. From left are Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, RPC Associate Director Stephen Crouch, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clinton Community Fellows Alex Hudson and Lindsey Murphy, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, Clinton Community Fellow Ariana Riccardi, RPC Associate Planner Elizabeth Dakin who will succeed Crouch who is moving, and RPC Chairperson Dwayne Dearth.

The 2019 class of Clinton Community Fellows was introduced this week to the Clinton County commissioners. The Clinton Community Fellows program continues as the first established program in the county working to attract and retain the best and brightest young leaders in this community. Founded in 2009, the 10-week summer fellowship matches emerging young leaders with meaningful projects serving local businesses, non-profits, and local government. From left are Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, RPC Associate Director Stephen Crouch, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clinton Community Fellows Alex Hudson and Lindsey Murphy, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, Clinton Community Fellow Ariana Riccardi, RPC Associate Planner Elizabeth Dakin who will succeed Crouch who is moving, and RPC Chairperson Dwayne Dearth. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_fellows.jpg The 2019 class of Clinton Community Fellows was introduced this week to the Clinton County commissioners. The Clinton Community Fellows program continues as the first established program in the county working to attract and retain the best and brightest young leaders in this community. Founded in 2009, the 10-week summer fellowship matches emerging young leaders with meaningful projects serving local businesses, non-profits, and local government. From left are Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, RPC Associate Director Stephen Crouch, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clinton Community Fellows Alex Hudson and Lindsey Murphy, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, Clinton Community Fellow Ariana Riccardi, RPC Associate Planner Elizabeth Dakin who will succeed Crouch who is moving, and RPC Chairperson Dwayne Dearth. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal