Sheriff’s reports: Several incidents of drugs found in vehicles

• At 2:27 a.m. on July 4, during a traffic stop on State Route 134 North in Richland Township, two suspects were found to be in possession of drugs, a large quantity of pills, and drug paraphernalia.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Main Street in Wilmington, Union Township, to serve a warrant on a female subject. According to the report, while serving the warrant, deputies found drug abuse instruments and a crystal substance “under a male subject she was sleeping beside.” The report lists cellophane with an unknown substance, a brown napkin containing a crystal substance, and a red pouch with pills.

• At 4:54 p.m. on July 4, deputies stopped a vehicle on Fawn Lake in Wilmington, Union Township, that was found out to be stolen. The 2014 white Kia was found to have belonged to a 54-year-old Columbus male. The unidentified suspect was indicated to be a stranger to the victim. According to the report, drugs were located in the vehicle.

• At 1:16 a.m. on July 4, deputies found a subject to be in possession of prescription medications around I-71 in Liberty Township. Deputies seized the drugs.

• At 11:15 p.m. on July 4, deputies responded to the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland on a domestic violence report. A 31-year-old female is listed as the victim with her spouse as the suspect. According to the report, the victim did not want to pursue charges.

